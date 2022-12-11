Centre notifies appointment of Justice Dipankar Datta as Supreme Court judge

The central government has notified the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said, "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Justice Dipankar Datta has been appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India. I extend my best wishes to him!"





I extend my best wishes to him ! — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 11, 2022

In September, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended for elevation of Dutta as judge of the apex court.

A statement, uploaded on the apex court website, had said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 26th September, 2022 has recommended elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as Judge of the Supreme Court." The parent high court of Justice Dutta, 57, is the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Datta was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in April 2020.

He practised primarily in the apex court and high court in constitutional and civil matters before being elevated as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.

After Justice Datta takes oath as the Supreme Court judge, the working strength of the apex court will become 28 as against its sanctioned strength of 34.