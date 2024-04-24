Live
Just In
Centre seeks info from Singapore on spices ban
New Delhi: In response to recent action by food regulators in Singapore and Hong Kong, India's commerce and industry ministry initiated an inquiry into the alleged banning of certain spices manufactured by Indian companies such as MDH and Everest, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The ministry has reportedly reached out to authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong, seeking detailed information regarding the banned spices and the reasons behind their rejection.
Technical specifications, analytical reports, and specifics regarding exporters, whose shipments have been turned away, are among the details requested.
This inquiry extends to the embassies in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as the Singapore Food Agency and the Centre for Food Safety and Food & Environmental Hygiene Department in Hong Kong.
Additionally, the ministry has enlisted the cooperation of the companies mentioned in media reports surrounding the issue.