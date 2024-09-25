Centre Seeks To End CRPF Protection For Unnao Rape Survivor

The Indian government has approached the Supreme Court with a request to discontinue Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection for the Unnao rape survivor and 13 others linked to the case. This move follows a recent assessment suggesting minimal ongoing threats to the individuals involved.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the protected individuals to respond to the Centre's petition, which aims to modify the court's August 2019 order granting them security. The government argues that state police should now handle security based on local threat evaluations.

Citing a recent threat assessment, the Centre claimed no specific dangers exist for the survivors or their legal representatives. The petition stated, "The perceived threat from supporters of the convicted individuals lacks tangible evidence. Local law enforcement can address any general security concerns."

The government's plea also highlighted operational difficulties faced by CRPF personnel, including inadequate accommodation, lack of toilet facilities, and insufficient support from local police. It further expressed concerns about the financial burden of maintaining this security detail, deeming it "unnecessary and undesirable" at present.

Instances of alleged non-cooperation and complications in protecting the individuals were also mentioned in the petition. These included reports of protectees manhandling security officers and making sudden movements without informing personnel.

The Supreme Court had initially ordered CRPF protection for the Unnao rape survivor, her family, and legal team in 2019 following public outrage over the case's handling. The survivor had accused a powerful politician of sexual assault and faced significant threats to her safety.

As the court considers this request, the government maintains its stance on transferring security responsibilities to the state, should any specific threats arise. This move marks a significant shift in the high-profile case that has drawn national attention to issues of sexual violence and political influence in India.