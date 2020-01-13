Centre should permit Army to reclaim PoK: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena in its latest critique on the Centre, brought up new Indian Army Chief General Naravane's comment on waiting for the Centre's order to reclaim Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece editorial 'Saamna,' said instead of making comments on the "tukde-tukde" gang, the Centre must give the Army a map of India and permit the chief to reclaim the PoK if the government is serious about wiping out the gang.

"The General said nothing wrong. Most of the terror training camps are running in PoK and these terror camps are run with the support of Pakistani Army and ISI. That is why we welcome General Naravane's new policy. General Naravane's says Indian parliament had in February 1994 had passed a resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an inseparable part of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give such orders...this is what the country wishes. Now as soon as General Naravane gets orders from Modi-Shah, PoK will be ours and Veer Savarkar will be garlanded with flowers of Akhand Bharat."

The Army chief had said while speaking to the media in Delhi, "There is a parliamentary resolution, that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we will take appropriate action."