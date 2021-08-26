Centre should take all parties in confidence on Afghanistan issue: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister, Nawab Malik welcomed the Centre's decision on the behalf of Nationalist Congress Party to hold an all-party meeting regarding the situation in Afghanistan and said that Government should take all parties in confidence and added that as a nation, we should have one stand on Afghanistan issue. Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "The issue of Afghanistan is serious, we should worry about India and aspect what will happen in Afghanistan. "

"It is good that Central Government and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is welcoming people from every side, they would acquaint us what they have done till now and what they will do in the future. It is good if any decision is taken in the context of Afghanistan after taking all the parties in confidence, it is wrong if we take different views on the Afghanistan issue. Let us see what all happens in the meeting," said Malik The Centre has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of all the political parties.This comes after the Opposition parties asked the government to issue a statement on the Afghanistan crisis.