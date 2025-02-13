Centre steps up grassroot drive to boost fisheries sector

New Delhi: The Centre’s Department of Fisheries is organising a special nationwide campaign for registrations on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) along with expediting registration approvals and mobilising applications from eligible stakeholders from February 14-22 for availing various benefits provided under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY), according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Eligible stakeholders mainly fishers, fish farmers, vendors, processors and microenterprises can register themselves on the National Fisheries Digital Platform at these camps so that they can avail the benefits under PMMKSSY which has been launched with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore.

The nationwide campaign will cover both coastal and hinterland states.

The campaign, in collaboration with State/UT Fisheries Departments, National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), and Common Service Centres (CSCs), will focus on organising camps in key fisheries hotspots and potential areas across the country aimed at expediting the registration process, enhancing approval rates, and encouraging eligible stakeholders to avail themselves of the numerous benefits under PMMKSSY, such as credit facilitation, aquaculture insurance and performance grants, the statement said.

The PMMKSSY, a Central Sector sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is under implementation since 2023-2024.

Its main aim is to formalise the fisheries sector, enhance access to institutional finance, promote aquaculture insurance, improve value chain efficiencies, and strengthen fish safety and quality assurance systems.

NFDP has specific modules for registration, credit facilitation, strengthening of fisheries cooperatives, aquaculture insurance, performance grants, traceability and training & capacity building.

So far, more than 17 lakh registrations have been made on the portal. This digital initiative, combined with targeted interventions under PMMKSSY, is expected to enhance productivity, expand domestic and global markets, and ensure long-term sectoral growth.

By addressing key challenges such as fragmentation, lack of credit access, and low value chain efficiency, PMMKSSY seeks to create a more resilient and sustainable fisheries sector, ensuring enhanced livelihoods for fishers and fish farmers.

The National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) is a key component of this sub-scheme to register fishers, fish farmers, vendors, processors, and microenterprises, facilitating their integration into formal financial systems and government programmes.



