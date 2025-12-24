Centre to bring new law to curb sale of fake seeds: Agriculture Minister

Jaipur: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday addressed a large farmers’ conference in Merta, Nagaur in Rajasthan, where he reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to protecting farmers’ dignity and interests.

“I will never allow the honour, self-respect, or the pride offarmers to be diminished,” Chouhan said, adding that the Central government is bringing a new Seed Law and Pesticide Act to curb the sale of fake seeds and spurious agricultural inputs.

Referring to Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, Chouhan said in a lighter vein, “We are Mama (uncle), and he is Baba (elder). He was saying we have to leave soon, but once we come, we don’t leave for a lifetime.”

Addressing the gathering, Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said that veteran leader Nathuram Mirdha was fondly called “Baba,” and now people call him Baba as well.

“Today, Mama has also come here. It is my responsibility to get the work done through Mama,” he remarked, drawing applause from the crowd.

At the conference, benefits and development projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore were announced for farmers.

According to officials, over Rs 2,000 crore has been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 1,200 crore will be transferred directly to farmers’ accounts under state schemes, and 31,600 farmers will receive Rs 200 crore under agriculture and horticulture schemes.

Around five lakh farmers will get Rs 700 crore as agricultural input subsidies, 18,500 beneficiaries will receive Rs 100 crore under PM Awas Yojana (Rural), and 4.5 lakh livestock farmers will benefit from Rs 200 crore under the Chief Minister Milk Production Support Scheme.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma presented a plough to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Union Minister lifted it and greeted the farmers, a gesture symbolising respect for agriculture and farming communities.

Notably, Khinvsar MLA Revantram Danga was absent from the stage. Danga was recently caught on camera in a sting operation, allegedly demanding a 40 per cent commission for a project. Following the expose on December 14, the BJP issued him a notice seeking an explanation. The matter has since been referred to the party’s ethics committee, with a final decision still pending.