Centre To Release New Rs 75 Coin To Mark The New Opening Parliament

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28
Highlights

  • The Union Finance Ministry will introduce a 75 coin to commemorate the opening of the new Parliament building.
  • The coin will be made of a quaternary alloy, which will be composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.

According to a notification from the Ministry, the Union Finance Ministry will introduce a 75 coin to commemorate the opening of the new Parliament building. The coin will be round in shape and have a 44 mm diameter. The coin will be made of a quaternary alloy, which will be composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.

The inscription "Satyameva Jayate" is inscribed below the Lion Capitol of the Ashoka Pillar on the coin's face, which is surrounded by the words "Bharat" in Devnagri script on the left and "INDIA" in English on the right. The announcement also mentioned that a picture of the parliament complex would appear on the coin's reverse side. On the upper periphery of the coin, the words "Sansad Sankul" will be written in Devanagari script, and on the lower periphery, the phrases "Parliament Complex" will be written in English.

Meanwhile, on May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open the new Parliament building. However,19 opposition parties—and the AIMIM separately—announced their "collective decision" on Wednesday to skip the opening of the new Parliament building on May 28. They claim Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to do so himself, "completely sidelining" President Droupadi Murmu, is an insult to the high office of the President and goes against the letter and spirit of the Constitution.
