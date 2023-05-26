Live
Centre To Release New Rs 75 Coin To Mark The New Opening Parliament
- The Union Finance Ministry will introduce a 75 coin to commemorate the opening of the new Parliament building.
- The coin will be made of a quaternary alloy, which will be composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.
According to a notification from the Ministry, the Union Finance Ministry will introduce a 75 coin to commemorate the opening of the new Parliament building. The coin will be round in shape and have a 44 mm diameter. The coin will be made of a quaternary alloy, which will be composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.
The inscription "Satyameva Jayate" is inscribed below the Lion Capitol of the Ashoka Pillar on the coin's face, which is surrounded by the words "Bharat" in Devnagri script on the left and "INDIA" in English on the right. The announcement also mentioned that a picture of the parliament complex would appear on the coin's reverse side. On the upper periphery of the coin, the words "Sansad Sankul" will be written in Devanagari script, and on the lower periphery, the phrases "Parliament Complex" will be written in English.