Centre’s Chandigarh Bill Sparks Political Row In Punjab

If passed, the amendment could allow direct administration of Chandigarh by a lieutenant governor, shifting control from the Punjab governor.

While officials debate the true impact, the bill has ignited major controversy over Punjab’s claim to its capital and the potential erosion of its rights.

The Union government is set to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, during the upcoming winter session of Parliament. This bill aims to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, categorizing it alongside Union territories without legislatures. The proposed change would grant the President the power to formulate regulations for Chandigarh, paving the way for appointing a lieutenant governor to administer the city, a departure from the current system where the Punjab governor acts as its administrator.

The announcement has triggered widespread political opposition in Punjab. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), strongly oppose the move, accusing the Centre of attempting to "snatch Chandigarh" from Punjab. Leaders assert that Chandigarh has always been an integral part of Punjab and warn that the bill could have serious repercussions on the state's rights and heritage. They also cite previous agreements, such as the Rajiv-Longowal Accord and the 1970 transfer decision, condemning the bill for violating these commitments.

Historically, Chandigarh was administered by a chief commissioner reporting directly to the Union home ministry until 1984 when the post was replaced by an adviser to the Punjab governor amid Punjab’s militancy period. Although attempts were made in 2016 to reinstate an independent administrator, opposition from the state government led to withdrawal of those plans.

Some former bureaucrats argue that the amendment does not fundamentally change Chandigarh’s status as a Union territory. Though it empowers the President to make regulations, it does not explicitly require appointing a separate lieutenant governor or alter the administrative framework. They emphasize that Punjab’s historical and natural rights over Chandigarh remain unaffected by constitutional changes, and the political uproar may be exaggerated. The final implications of the bill will become clear once it is fully tabled and debated in Parliament.