Jharsuguda police host cyber security workshop

Jharsuguda: In a proactive move to combat the rising tide of digital offences and strengthen investigative frameworks, the Jharsuguda Police hosted a two-day workshop on cyber security. The workshop was attended by Jharsuguda SP Gundala Raghavendra Reddy, Additional SP Madhusikta Mishra and other senior officials.

The primary objective of the initiative was to modernise the local force’s approach to digital threats and ensure that personnel are equipped with the latest technical expertise required for law enforcement.

The technical sessions were led by Ishan Sinha, a distinguished expert in cyber crime operations and technical intelligence with a specialised background in counter-terrorism. Sinha provided intensive training to approximately 65 police personnel, ranging from high-ranking officers to constables and home guards. The curriculum focused on the nuances of “cyber policing,” emphasising the effective collection of digital evidence and the application of advanced technical intelligence to track and prevent cyber-enabled crimes.

Participants gained vital insights into counter-terrorism techniques and the evolving landscape of global cyber threats. This initiative marks a significant step forward for the Jharsuguda Police in bridging the gap between traditional policing and modern digital investigation.

By empowering its officers with sophisticated tools and methodologies, the department aims to provide a robust and efficient response to cyber-related grievances, ensuring greater security for the citizens of the district.