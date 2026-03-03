BJP govt rectifying previous errors on Mahanadi: AG

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Advocate General (AG) Pitambar Acharya said the State’s BJP government was taking measures to rectify the “historical blunder” made by the previous BJD regime, which led to the Mahanadi water dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Acharya made the statement while speaking to reporters in Puri on Sunday on the sidelines of a visit by members of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) to the State.

“The previous government committed a historic blunder by not opposing the construction of dams in Chhattisgarh. We are taking corrective measures to bring things in favour of the people of Odisha,” he said. “When the neighbouring State was building reservoirs on the upper stream of the Mahanadi river, the previous government claimed that there would be no impact on the water flow even if 100 such dams were built,” he added.

Members of the tribunal visited the Hirakud reservoir and Satkosia gorge, and would go to the Chilika Lake. “These places have been declared as Ramsar sites, and these areas are directly linked with the natural flow of water in the Mahanadi,” Acharya said.

“Tribunal members are visiting Odisha to assess the situation on the ground. They would also visit Chhattisgarh from March 7 to 11,” he said. As the tenure of the tribunal will end on April 13, both Odisha and Chhattisgarh have requested a nine-month extension, which is now under examination by the Centre.

The tribunal was constituted in 2018 after Odisha alleged that the construction of barrages by Chhattisgarh in the upper reaches of the Mahanadi had obstructed its natural flow, adversely affecting farmers in downstream areas.