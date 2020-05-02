Dr Sandeep Sancheti, the Vice Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology addressed 3600 educators from the Higher Education across the Country through an online webinar "SkyCampus" organised by ICT Academy

On his address he stated that, Change is the essential element of life. Certainty is not there but attempt has to be there for a sustainable growth. With reference to education, there should be more focus on research and experiential learning. By rise of digital interventions, there will be developments in virtual labs, webinars, etc. In our present day education system, the internships were still not up to the mark and project based learning has to develop.

He also endorsed the term "Driving Dozens" referring to the technology for the future. 3D Printing, 5G, Cloud, Biometric eye tracking, Text to speech and vice versa are some of those. He concluded with the fact that the obstacle for change is our own inertia and we should be more open to change.

ICT Academy through its SkyCampus platform is organizing this digital knowledge series with an objective of providing industry expert sessions on various topics relevant to the context of today and future. The Season 2 of Digital Knowledge Series was on the theme 'Leading in a VUCA World'. The other speakers of the season included Dr. Anil Sahasarabudhe Chairman AICTE, Mr Lakshmi Narayanan, Emeritus Vice Chairman Cognizant, Mr Sivakumar CEO ICT Academy , Dr. K K Aggarwal, Chairman NBA, Dr Manish Kumar MD & CEO of NSDC among various Industry Leaders.

The Sessions are moderated by Dr B Anbuthambi, President, ICT Academy and have been witnessed by 5000 educators on every day morning 10 am to 11.30 am. The session schedules can be seen at www.ictacademy.in/skycampus ICT Academy is an initiative of the Government of India in collaboration with the state Governments and Industries, established to train the higher education teachers and students thereby exercises on developing the next generation teachers and industry ready students.