Challenges In Maharashtra's MVA Alliance: Shiv Sena Discontent Over Seat-Sharing Talks

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra is encountering challenges, with the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray expressing discontent during seat-sharing negotiations, as per sources informed India Today TV.

Sources indicate that the Congress is adamant about fielding Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from Kolhapur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) is willing to concede the Kolhapur seat to Shahu Maharaj, they reportedly insist on him contesting under their party symbol.

In efforts to resolve the impasse, MVA leaders have sought the intervention of veteran politician Sharad Pawar to mediate and find a resolution.

Beyond Kolhapur, discord exists over other constituencies within the MVA. Sources suggest that the Uddhav Sena has expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction's claims over Shirur, Satara, Baramati, Hatkanangle, and Sangli seats in western Maharashtra.

Should the Shiv Sena (UBT) be compelled to concede Kolhapur, sources indicate that Uddhav Thackeray may refrain from holding any public meetings in western Maharashtra as part of the MVA's campaign.