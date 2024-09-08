  • Menu
Chandrababu Inspects Prakasam Barrage Repair Works Following Flood Damage

Chandrababu Inspects Prakasam Barrage Repair Works Following Flood Damage
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing repair works at the Prakasam Barrage. The visit comes in the wake of recent flood damage that led to some boats being washed away, resulting in significant harm to gates number 67 and 69 of the barrage.

During his inspection, CM Naidu was briefed on the installation of new counterweights at the damaged gates, which took place yesterday. The Chief Minister engaged in a discussion with Kannayya Naidu, a specialist in gate repairs for the project, to inquire about the progress of the repairs and the functionality of the newly installed counterweights.

In addition to the repair work, CM Naidu also took time to observe the flood flow of the Krishna River at the Prakasam Barrage, assessing the situation firsthand. The ongoing repair efforts aim to restore the functionality and safety of the barrage following the recent environmental challenges posed by flooding.

