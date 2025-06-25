Check ganja smuggling at stations: DGP

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Y B Khurania has directed the authorities to identify railway stations being used for smuggling of narcotics such as ganja and opium through trains. Addressing a State-level meeting of the Railway Security Committee on Monday, the DGP discussed a range of railway security concerns.

“At various times, criminals have been smuggling narcotics like ganja and opium through trains. The DGP has directed to take immediate action by identifying the stations where such narcotics are being transported,” a statement by police said. Khurania also stressed the urgent need to instal CCTV cameras at all railway stations lacking surveillance infrastructure.

He also called for an increase in CCTV recording durations to enhance monitoring capabilities.

Highlighting that several railway lines pass through Maoist-affected districts, the DGP noted the possibility of rebel attacks on railway infrastructure. “Keeping this in mind, he directed the RPF and GRP to take immediate action,” the statement said. The meeting also discussed stone pelting incidents on moving trains at some places and asked officials to identify such persons and take stringent action against them. In addition, there was a discussion on imparting cybersecurity training to GRP officers.

The DGP also instructed officials to crack down on pickpockets, thieves and robbers. In view of the upcoming Rath Yatra, the DGP ordered that photographs of criminals be posted at public places and their movements be kept under close surveillance.

The DGP also suggested that the Railways, Railway police stations and Railway Protection Force should work together to prevent human trafficking through trains.