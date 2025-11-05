Cheema slams Warring’s remarks on Buta Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s “casteist” comment on former Union minister late Buta Singh was “unpardonable” and his party will report him to the Election Commission.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party will submit a representation to the EC, seeking action against the Ludhiana MP for the remarks he allegedly made while campaigning for the Congress candidate for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll. Warring’s remarks have drawn sharp reactions from the leaders of other parties.

After facing flak, Warring, the Punjab Congress chief, on Monday tendered an “unconditional apology” and said that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him. Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission took suo motu notice of Warring’s remarks and asked him to appear before it on November 6. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Cheema condemned Warring for his alleged casteist remarks.

Cheema said Warring insulted Buta Singh, “spewing the poison of casteism.”