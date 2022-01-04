Chennai: Apollo Hospitals launches jab drive for children

Chennai: Apollo Hospitals on Monday inaugurated the vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. This is in line with the Prime Minister's announcement of expansion of Covid vaccination programme to include children above the age of 15 years from January 3.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "Today is indeed an important milestone in our battle against Covid-19. With the launch of vaccinations for children between 15-18 years, we have made a beginning in protecting our future and the future of the country. This is an age group that needs to be protected against Covid and vaccination will help in mitigating the severity and preventing complications of Covid in children. Timely vaccination will also help in their return to normal life of not just education in the classroom but also sports and other cultural activities necessary for all-round development."

Apollo Hospitals has been at the frontline in supporting the government's vaccination programme since it began in January 2021.

Based on the government's directive, Apollo Hospitals launched the Paediatric Covid vaccination programme for 15-18-year old. The vaccine administered would be Covaxin, which has received emergency use approval for use in children by the DCGI. Covaxin is administered in two doses at a gap of 28 days.

Registration of children in the eligible age group and categories can book the vaccination time-slots in the Apollo 24/7 or can register online with their school ID card / Aadhaar card using the Co-WIN App or by visiting the Co-WIN website (https://www.cowin.gov.in). Children should produce their Aadhaar card or any other national identity card or can also use their school ID cards for registration.