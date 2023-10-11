Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Kaun Banega CM? Stakes are high- Battle is bitter.

The Assembly elections to five states which will be semi-finals for the next Lok Sabha will prove to be a vote for popularity or the lack. The stakes for BJP and Congress are very high. The results will have an impact on the status of I.N.D.I.A… as well.

The Congress and its INDI Alliance are locked in a bitter political war ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year and hence the Assembly elections will witness a fierce rivalry and poll battle between the two biggest parties, the results will certainly power the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Chhattisgarh:

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress is riding high on a bevy of welfare schemes and the ruling Congress is hoping to protect its citadel. The BJP on the other hand is making an aggressive push to regain lost ground and force a close contest. The saffron party had a bitter experience in 2018 elections. Interestingly, both these parties are most dominant and formidable forces in Chhattisgarh though there are other regional parties which have influence in select pockets. AAP is also making serious efforts to challenge the major players and make a mark this time. Chhattisgarh has a 90 member Assembly.

The Congress party felt that it could come back to power riding on the populist schemes introduced by the Chief Minister along with regional rhetoric. But the situation is fast changing following allegations of scams, political appeasement and charges of religious conversions. BJP hopes that Modi Mantra will show its magic here and would turn the tide in their favour. Modi has been making a frontal attack on Congress during his speeches. The saffron party which was in shambles till recently seems to have put its differences on the backburner and has turned aggressive.

Modi during his public meetings promised to get the alleged scam in the state public service commission (PSC), which conducts recruitment exams, probed if the BJP was voted to power.

The entry of Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal organisations, in the poll arena has turned the contest interesting, with political observers saying it may damage the ruling party’s prospects in rural and tribal pockets. Tribal communities comprise about 32 per cent of the state's population.