China Lists Arunachal Pradesh Among Core Interests, Flags It As Future Flashpoint: US Report

Even as India and China appear to have eased tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a new source of friction may be emerging. According to a recent US Pentagon report submitted to the American Congress, China has now placed its claims over Arunachal Pradesh within its list of “core interests,” putting the northeastern Indian state on par with Taiwan and disputed regions in the South China Sea.

The report notes that these territorial and maritime claims are central to Beijing’s long-term objective of achieving what it calls the “great rejuvenation” of the Chinese nation by 2049. As part of this ambition, China aims to enhance its global standing and develop a world-class military capable of winning conflicts, the document states.

India has consistently rejected China’s claims, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will remain, an integral part of the country.

While last year saw an agreement between India and China to disengage troops in parts of eastern Ladakh, recent developments suggest renewed strain over Arunachal Pradesh. In one such incident, an Indian citizen travelling internationally was detained in Shanghai after Chinese authorities questioned the validity of her passport due to Arunachal Pradesh being listed as her place of birth. She was later released after intervention by the Indian consulate. More recently, an Indian content creator was reportedly held in China after publicly stating that Arunachal Pradesh is part of India.

China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as “southern Tibet” or Zangnan, a claim rooted in its rejection of the McMahon Line established during British rule in 1914. While Beijing initially focused its claim on the Tawang region, it later expanded it to cover the entire state and has periodically released lists renaming locations there to reinforce its position.

Former diplomats have said the US acknowledgement of China’s actions in Arunachal Pradesh is noteworthy. They point out that Washington had earlier focused more on developments in Ladakh, and its growing attention to Arunachal suggests a deeper understanding of the pressure tactics Beijing uses against India.

The Pentagon report also cautions India about China’s broader regional strategy. It suggests that Beijing’s recent calm along the LAC is part of a dual approach—maintaining temporary stability with India while sustaining military pressure through close coordination with Pakistan. According to the report, this strategy also aims to prevent New Delhi from strengthening its ties with Washington.