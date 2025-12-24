Chinese kite string banned in Bhopal amid rising injury reports

In response to persistent reports of severe injuries caused by Chinese kite string, commonly known as 'manja', the Bhopal Police Commissioner has imposed a strict ban on its use, sale, purchase, and storage within city limits.

Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra issued the order, invoking Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

The prohibition took immediate effect, with violators facing legal action.

The ban applies exclusively to Bhopal's metropolitan area and aims to safeguard public safety, particularly ahead of kite-flying seasons like Makar Sankranti.

Chinese manja, coated with glass or metal powder for sharpness, is notorious for causing deep cuts, often to the neck or throat of motorists and pedestrians.

Every year, numerous accidents result in serious, sometimes life-threatening injuries. The abrasive string also poses risks to birds and animals, entangling and harming wildlife, police said.

Though the exact number of victims is yet to be known, the incidences of injuries have been reported in Ujjain, Indore, Vidisha, Bhopal, Raisen and other places.

The administration has urged shopkeepers and citizens to adhere strictly to the ban, promoting the use of safe, cotton-based kite strings instead.

Authorities have appealed for public cooperation, encouraging immediate reports to police about anyone found selling, using, or storing the prohibited Chinese string.

This move follows ongoing concerns over the deadly potential of synthetic manja, which remains a recurring hazard despite periodic enforcement drives.

Similar bans have been enforced in previous years, with renewed crackdowns often timed before festivals involving mass kite flying.

By prohibiting the Chinese kite string entirely, the Bhopal Police aim to prevent tragic incidents and ensure safer celebrations.

Citizens are reminded that traditional, non-abrasive strings allow for enjoyable kite flying without endangering lives.