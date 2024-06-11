Live
Just In
Chinese Premier congratulates PM Modi on new term
Highlights
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Narendra Modi on his new term as the Prime Minister of India.
Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Narendra Modi on his new term as the Prime Minister of India.
Li said that the sound and steady development of China-India relations is not only conducive to the well-being of the two nations, but also injects stability and positive energy into the region and the world, Xinhua News Agency reported.
He said that China is willing to work with India to push forward bilateral relations in the right direction.
