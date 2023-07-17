Live
- Assam Opposition leaders move Supreme Court challenging EC's delimitation proposal in state
- Tripura destroys seized drugs valued at Rs 9.5 crore
- High-level panel reviews preparations for G20 Summit in September
- Chirag Paswan meets Shah and Nadda, joins NDA
- Heavy rainfall ahead! Monsoon showers to soak various Indian regions in next 5 days
- Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights aim to recapture glory with formidable squad
- CBIC clarifies on ITC claims on services provided by head office to branches in other states
- 'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders begin 2-day brainstorming session
- Gujarat: 3 people sentenced to life imprisonment for sharing information with ISI
- Rani on new directors: 'They have contributed to shaping my career'
Chirag Paswan meets Shah and Nadda, joins NDA
Hours after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) President Chirag Paswan called on BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday and formally informed him about joining the NDA alliance.
New Delhi: Hours after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) President Chirag Paswan called on BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday and formally informed him about joining the NDA alliance.
Sharing information about Chirag Paswan's decision to join the NDA alliance, Nadda also formally welcomed him into the NDA alliance.
Sharing pictures of his meeting with Chirag Paswan, the BJP President tweeted, "Met Chirag Paswan in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I I welcome him into NDA family."
The meeting of the trio comes a day before the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Apprising about his meeting with Shah, Chirag in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "There were positive discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah ji regarding the alliance."
It is likely that Chirag will attend the NDA meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday in the national capital.
Shah also took to the micro blogging site and wrote, "There was a wide discussion on the politics of Bihar."
A total of 38 partners will attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting.