Yogi: UP transformed into investment destination with zero-tolerance policy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh has shed its image as a hub of riots, extortion and lawlessness to become a safe and attractive destination for investment. The chief minister attributed this shift to the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh has established itself as one of the best destinations for investment. UP is no longer a ‘Bimaru’ state, it is a breakthrough state now,” Adityanath said, adding that there is “zero political interference”. Recalling the situation before 2017, Adityanath said, “You can imagine Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017. There were more than 900 riots during that period. There was hardly any city that did not witness curfews.”

He alleged that during those years, traders, doctors and entrepreneurs were forced to pay “goonda tax” and the youth had no future to plan for due to the absence of a clear government policy. The chief minister was addressing a gathering at the first Pharma Conclave in the state capital. “The result was that even those who were already running businesses started migrating out of the state,” the chief minister said. “Leaving the land where one has spent childhood is extremely painful, but they were left with no option as personal security was also at stake.” Adityanath noted that restoring public confidence after 2017 was as big a challenge as tackling crime.

He defended the police’s use of force against criminals, stating, “Many people ask why the police fire bullets. If the police do not fire, should they take bullets instead? Both cannot happen simultaneously.”

“If a criminal has the freedom to fire, the police have been given pistols for the same reason to confront him. The police are trained to make criminals understand the law in the language they understand,” he added. Highlighting the state’s industrial potential, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer market for the pharmaceutical sector. He said the Uttar Pradesh’s growth is built on three key “S” -- safety, stability and speed -- along with trust, transformation and timely delivery. Addressing the conclave, Adityanath said the state has vast resources and immense potential, including four national-level laboratories and several centres already in place to support the pharma ecosystem. “Uttar Pradesh is not only the biggest consumer market for the pharma sector, but the largest workforce for the industry can also be sourced from within the state,” he said.