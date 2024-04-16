Chup raho Kavitha…!!! Court warns KCR’s daughter for speaking to media under custody

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued notice to the CBI on BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail application in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam. Special judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja, who sent Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23, directed the federal agency to file its reply to the application by April 22.

The Judge also warned Kavitha for talking to the media while under custody. The Judge took exception to Kavitha talking to media in the court premises and questioned Kavitha’s advocate Mohit Rao, who said that she had answered the queries of media persons.

Justice Baweja said that whatever Kavitha has to say should be conveyed to the investigating agency and it is not proper to talk to the media in the premises. “Ask your client not to talk like this. If there is something to say, it should be outside the court premises. Ask her not to talk in the corridors or premises of the court,” the judge said.

Earlier in the day, The CBI had produced Kavitha in the Rouse Avenue Court after the end of three-day custody on Monday. The investigation agency had sought 14 days custody of Kavitha.

The CBI told the court that Kavitha has not given satisfactory replies to the questions it asked her about the case.

“She also did not divulge true facts and gave evasive replies to most of the questions. Her replies were contrary to oral and documentary evidences gathered by the CBI during the investigation. She was not disclosing the facts truthfully, despite being confronted with the evidence and also concealing the facts, which are exclusively in her knowledge,” the CBI told the court.

“Her further custodial interrogation is not required at this stage. As already submitted...she is deliberately and intentionally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case.

She, being a prominent politician, is a very influential person, as such, there are credible reasons to believe that she may influence the witnesses and the potential witnesses, who are yet to be examined, tamper with the evidence to be further collected and may hamper the ongoing investigation,” the CBI told the court.

It said the investigation is at a very crucial stage and added some important witnesses are yet to be examined and documents and digital evidence collected and prayed for 14 days judicial custody.

Kavitha’s counsel Nitesh Rana opposed the CBI’s plea, saying its allegations cannot form the ground for sending her to judicial custody.