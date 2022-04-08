CISF Woman Constable Assisted A Pregnant Woman In Giving Birth

On Thursday, a lady constable from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) assisted a pregnant woman in delivering her baby on the platform of the Anand Vihar Metro Station in New Delhi.



According to the CISF, the woman passenger had labour pains while waiting for the metro on Platform 3 of the metro station. As per the report, CISF constable Anamika Kumari arrived at the scene promptly after receiving orders from the shift in-charge. The incident was reported to the shift in charge by the CISF personnel stationed there.



The statement explained that she assisted a woman in labour with the help of other female passengers in delivering her baby on the platform itself, protecting the woman's modesty

An ambulance was subsequently dispatched to transport the mom and her newborn to the hospital. The lady and her baby were taken to a local hospital in an ambulance shortly after. The woman and her husband expressed their gratitude to the CISF personnel for their prompt response and vital assistance during this difficult time.