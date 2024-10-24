  • Menu
Civilian Killed, Five Soldiers Injured In Gulmarg's Ambush On Army Vehicle

Civilian Killed, Five Soldiers Injured In Gulmarg's Ambush On Army Vehicle
Highlights

  • A terrorist ambush near Botpathri in Gulmarg left a civilian dead and five soldiers injured.
  • The attack targeted an Army vehicle of the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), with security forces launching counter-operations in response.

A civilian was killed, and five soldiers were injured when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle near Botpathri in Gulmarg, officials reported. The vehicle, belonging to the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was traveling from Botpathri, about 5 kilometers from the Line of Control (LOC), when the ambush occurred. The civilian, who was employed as a porter, lost his life during the attack.

Authorities believe the terrorists are part of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT), specialized units responsible for previous cross-border assaults. The incident happened in the remote Botpathri area, and security forces have since launched counter-operations.

This attack adds to a series of recent violent incidents in Kashmir, particularly targeting non-local laborers. Earlier today, a laborer from Uttar Pradesh was injured in a shooting in Tral, Pulwama district. On Sunday, six non-local workers and a local doctor were killed in an attack at a construction site in Ganderbal, while a laborer from Bihar was shot dead in Shopian on October 18.

