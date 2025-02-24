Cleanliness pioneer Sant Gadge continues to inspire us: UP CM

Mahakumbh Nagar: A grand function was held at the Ganga Pandal in Sector 1 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday to mark the 149th birth anniversary of Rashtrasant Param Pujya Gadge Maharaj. Paying tribute to Sant Gadge on this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed him as a pioneer of social justice who spearheaded public awareness against caste discrimination, superstition, and uncleanliness.

He emphasised that Sant Gadge’s life has been a beacon of inspiration for societal reform and awareness. He said, "Wherever he travelled, he spread the message of education and cleanliness through kirtans, always carrying a broom as a symbol of his mission."

CM Yogi recalled Sant Gadge’s belief that "God resides where there is cleanliness" and noted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi furthered this very vision through the launch of the Swachhata Abhiyan on October 2, 2014, which has now become a global movement.

The Chief Minister remarked that the message of cleanliness propagated by Sant Gadge a century ago continues to inspire millions today. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the Swachh Bharat Mission has facilitated the construction of toilets in crores of households, safeguarding women's dignity and preventing diseases.

Lauding the people of Prayagraj, he commended their exemplary role in maintaining cleanliness and ensuring the seamless organisation of the Mahakumbh. He also praised the city’s improved traffic management and the spirit of hospitality shown by its residents, who have embraced the Mahakumbh as their own.

Looking ahead, CM Yogi announced that the 150th birth anniversary of Sant Gadge Ji Maharaj will be celebrated on an even grander scale next year.

He reiterated the double-engine government’s commitment to social welfare and vowed to further amplify the message of cleanliness. CM Yogi also praised Legislative Council Member Surendra Chaudhary for organising the grand event. He emphasized that the celebration not only honoured Sant Gadge’s legacy but also reinforced public awareness of vital social reforms.