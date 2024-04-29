  • Menu
Cleric Allegedly Beaten To Death By Masked Assailants In Ajmer Mosque

Cleric Allegedly Beaten To Death By Masked Assailants In Ajmer Mosque
Highlights

  • Police report an alleged fatal assault on a cleric by three masked individuals inside a mosque in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
  • Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

According to police reports, a cleric was allegedly fatally assaulted by three individuals wearing masks inside a mosque in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Mohammad Mahir was attacked on Saturday night while sleeping with six children inside the mosque.

Three masked assailants purportedly entered the mosque, intimidated the children, forced them out, and then assaulted the cleric with sticks before fleeing the scene. Following the incident, locals and members of the community gathered at the mosque, demanding appropriate action.

A resident mentioned that Mohammad Mahir had recently arrived in Ajmer and was engaged in teaching children. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made yet, and investigations are ongoing.

