YSRCP, TDP play blame game

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh has been rocked by post-poll violence in the state during the last two days leading to political slugfest over who the perpetrators were.

The YSRCP leaders, including Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, alleged that the violence was organized by the TDP fearing defeat. When asked why the government had failed to control, he said the administration was under the control of the EC since model code of conduct was in place and the EC was not responding to their complaints while it was transferring the officials at lightning speed when the NDA alliance partners lodge a complaint.

Former minister Perni Nani alleged that it was the TDP which had ignited violence and said that despite complaints being lodged by them the police was not acting and taking action against the TDP activists who were indulging in violence. Minister Ambati Rambabu has another analogy for the continued violence. He said the EC had changed the top police officials and the new incumbents do not know the geography of the area and hence are unable to control it. On the other hand, the TDP and NDA leaders called on Governor Abudul Nazeer and submitted a memorandum alleging that the YSRCP was implementing its plan ‘B’ of creating terror in the state by unleashing violence and murderous attacks on TDP leaders. They quoted the incidents of attack on TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani in Chittoor, violence in Karampudi where the YSRCP activists allegedly attacked the TDP office claiming that some unknown persons threw a stone at the YSRCP MLA’s car.

They also said that Tadipatri was turned into a battleground on Tuesday. Later addressing the media, they showed pictures of YSRCP activists holding party flags setting fire to tyres and vehicles and beating TDP leaders and workers with rods, sticks and hammers. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party has written a letter to Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta to highlight the alarming increase in violent incidents allegedly perpetrated by the members of the Telugu Desam Party against the YSRCP party cadres and leaders.

Expressing deep concern, the YSR Congress Party has emphasized that the situation has reached critical levels, endangering the safety and well-being of the YSRCP members. Shockingly, there have been instances where law enforcement authorities either failed to intervene or, worse, sided with the perpetrators. The YSRCP urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate action and provide adequate protection to their leaders.

