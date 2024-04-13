Live
- Srikakulam: Congress candidates hope to increase vote share
- BRS, BJP trying to gain sympathy from farmers in name of drought
- ‘Masthu Shades Unnay Ra’gets huge applause on Amazon Prime Video
- Kamal’s ‘Thug Life’ update: Simbu undergone a successful look test; set to replace Dulquer
- Visakhapatnam: Two killed in separate accidents
- 50-year-old man jumps from 10th floor of apartment in Hyd
- Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale: Big Discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and More
- Visakhapatnam: Parents, students get into celebration mode
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 13 April 2024
- Tirupati: Probe into liquor scam in AP imminent, warn NDA leaders
Close aide of Cox & Kings owner held
Mumbai: The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a close aide of the owner of tour and travel company Cox & Kings in connection with a Rs 400-crore fraud case involving Yes Bank, officials said on Friday. Ajit Menon (67), a British national, was apprehended by a team of Mumbai police at Cochin airport in Kerala after he arrived from London on Tuesday, an official said.
