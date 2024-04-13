  • Menu
Close aide of Cox & Kings owner held

Mumbai: The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a close aide of the owner of tour and travel company Cox & Kings in connection...

Mumbai: The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a close aide of the owner of tour and travel company Cox & Kings in connection with a Rs 400-crore fraud case involving Yes Bank, officials said on Friday. Ajit Menon (67), a British national, was apprehended by a team of Mumbai police at Cochin airport in Kerala after he arrived from London on Tuesday, an official said.

