CM blesses 201 couples as govt launches mass wedding scheme

Berhampur: Under the benevolent gaze of Maa Taratarini, where faith meets destiny atop the sacred Shakti Pitha in Purushottampur block of Ganjam district, 201 young couples from economically weaker families stepped into a new chapter of life on Tuesday as Odisha formally launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana (MKBY). The air resonated with Vedic chants, hulahuli, haribol and the soulful notes of sankha and mahuri, turning the inaugural mass marriage ceremony into a moving confluence of tradition, compassion and State support.

The historic occasion was graced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, ministers Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Gokulananda Mallick, nearly all MLAs of Ganjam, senior district officials and the families of the newlyweds, who together became witnesses to a celebration that went beyond ritual. One that restored dignity and hope to hundreds of households.

Performing the sacred ’kanyadan,’ the Chief Minister Majhi spoke with emotion, declaring that he stood there not as the head of the government but as a father and brother to every bride. “A daughter is never a burden,” he said, “she is God’s blessing.” His words drew heartfelt applause, echoing the spirit of the scheme that seeks to transform social attitudes while easing financial distress.

Announced in the State Budget and formally notified in late 2025, the MKBY is designed to help economically weaker families solemnise their daughters’ marriages with dignity and cultural respect. Each eligible bride will receive assistance of Rs 51,000, including Rs 35,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer to her bank account, Rs 10,000 towards a wedding gift kit comprising saree, jewellery and essential household items, and Rs 6,000 to support community or mass marriage arrangements. The initiative aims to reduce the crushing burden of wedding expenses while discouraging dowry practices and preventing child or forced marriages.

The scheme will be implemented across all districts of Odisha from 2025-26 to 2029-30. Applications will be processed at the district level with strict verification.

Eligibility conditions include the bride’s age between 18 and 35 years and the groom’s between 21 and 35 years, with both being permanent residents of Odisha. Priority will be given to widows opting for remarriage, persons with disabilities, PVTGs, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, with only one eligible woman per family allowed to avail the benefit.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and social security, the Chief Minister linked MKBY with the Subhadra Yojana, citing inspiring examples such as President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida as symbols of what women can achieve when given opportunity and support.

The rituals were conducted by 201 Brahmin pandits under the guidance of chief pandit Ashok Kumar Padhi, with marriages solemnised in 201 separate mandaps. As the sacred knots were tied and blessings showered, tears of joy glistened in many eyes, marking not just the union of couples, but the union of tradition with a compassionate state.

On this auspicious day, Odisha did more than host a mass marriage; it reaffirmed a promise that every daughter, regardless of economic standing, deserves respect, security and a dignified beginning to her married life.