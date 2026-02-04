New bridge over Yamuna to ease traffic congestion

The Delhi government is considering a proposal to construct a new bridge over the Yamuna River near the Signature Bridge or replace the old iron bridge to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city’s eastern parts, officials said. T

he proposal was put forth by the Trans-Yamuna Board during a recent meeting with officials of the Public Works Department. A senior government official said the plan is still at a preliminary stage and is under discussion.

“The proposal is at an initial stage. The government is considering it to improve connectivity in the Trans-Yamuna area and enhance links between North East, North and Central Delhi,” an official said.

According to officials, with RRTS stations and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway getting ready, traffic congestion on the Ring Road, especially near Sarai Kale Khan, is expected to increase.