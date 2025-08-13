CM flags off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Delhi Legislative As-sembly in Civil Lines to Rajghat.

Addressing the participants, Gupta said the true glory of the national flag will be realised when girls achieve complete freedom and that her government is committed to securing a better future for them.

The cyclothon, aimed at empowering women, was flagged off by CM Gupta along with Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Meanwhile, the Union Culture Ministry’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally’, was flagged off by Union Parlia-mentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, CM Gupta, and several Members of Parliament.

At the bike rally, CM Gupta said, “Have you seen before 2014, that a Prime Minister is leading people with Tiranga in his hands? Leaders left the Tiranga before Independence. Today, people who keep the copy of the Constitution in their pockets don’t have Tiranga in their hands.”

“They are the same people who used to claim that they got the country independent but today the same people don’t believe in the country’s integrity,” she said.

The CM added that “our lives depend on this Tiranga and the three colours represent the prosperity of the country”.

“Every Indian aspires that our Tiranga remains high and immortal. The sky echoes with the chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as this Tiranga Yatra is being taken out,” she said.

Everyone, right from the MPs to our brave soldiers, is expressing their patriotism. Even 78 years after Independence, our love for our country is continuously increasing with each passing year, the CM said. “I thank PM Narendra Modi for taking this national festival to every household.”

Sood urged citizens not to treat Independence Day as a long weekend.

“We should contribute in keeping our homes and locality clean,” he said.

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15.