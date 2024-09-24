CM gave me a patient hearing, says victim

Bhubaneswar: The woman, who along with her fiancee was allegedly assaulted at a police station here, said she felt “relieved” after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi gave her a patient hearing.She said she would be happy only after getting justice and the seven police personnel allegedly involved in the crime are punished.

The woman was talking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister at the State secretariat here along with her father and some retired Army officers.“ The Chief Minister has guaranteed me justice. I do feel relieved, but I will be happy and satisfied when justice is provided to me through the judicial inquiry. I am happy that he gave me a patient hearing,” the victim said.

“He (the Chief Minister) has heard all my grievances. Till date, my complaint remained against seven personnel of Bharatpur police station who wronged me and molested me. The Chief Minister has assured me justice with a judicial inquiry,” she said.

Describing the Chief Minister as a “man of the people”, the woman said she has informed Majhi that she is apprehending threats since the police have already come to her restaurant twice and intimated staff.She claimed that the Chief Minister assured her of protection in running the restaurant.

The State will be safe for women in all times to come, she said quoting the Chief Minister.