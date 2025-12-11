CM hints at expansion of Barabati

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has hinted that a proposal for a major expansion of Barabati Stadium’s capacity in Cuttack is currently under the state government’s consideration. While speaking to media persons, Majhi also informed that a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the state government by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). “Our government has considered this matter. A proposal has been received from the OCA and the people about the expansion and modernisation of the Barabati Stadium. The state government will decide in this regard very soon,” said the Chief Minister.

He also thanked the officials of the OCA, the district administration, police, and departments concerned of the state government for the smooth and hassle-free organisation of the cricket match. It is pertinent to mention that the historic Barabati Stadium located in Cuttack city has a seating capacity of 45,000 spectators.