CM launches ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’, a flagship programme of the state government to promote Jagannath culture and strengthen digital infrastructure in gram panchayats and villages.

The scheme has been launched through virtual mode in Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts in the first phase.

The government will implement as many as 90,723 projects with an allocation of funds to the tune of Rs 3,397 crore under the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme.

The government will promote Jagannath culture and the rich cultural tradition of Odisha in 6,794 panchayats across the state. The digital infrastructure in every village will be strengthened under the scheme too.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that Odisha is the land of Jagannath culture that spreads the message of love, peace, harmony, equality and service.

He said the main aim of the scheme is to preserve Jagannath culture by developing places of worship, protecting the heritage sites having immense cultural significance located in the villages.

He said the building of digital infrastructure is a primary objective of the scheme. The villages will get internet connection, science parks, skill development centres.

Patnaik also stated that skill development centres and works hub will be established in every village. Banking facilities will also be made available to the villagers. The primary schools of the villages will participate in this programme.

He sought everyone’s support to transform Odisha into a modern and culturally-sensitive state through successful implementation of the scheme.

“It is our duty to preserve and protect the heritage sites for our future generations,” he said.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 148.50 crore for 3,568 projects in 297 gram panchayats under six Assembly constituencies of the Keonjhar district.

Similarly, Rs 109 crore has been sanctioned for 3,337 projects in 218 gram panchayats of five Assembly constituencies of the Bhadrak.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP raised objections over the use of conch symbol in 'Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha' advertisement released on Tuesday.

“The guidelines were not followed while using the symbol in the advertisement. BJP will oppose the use of party symbol in advertisements published on various newspapers and will challenge this in court,” said BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi.