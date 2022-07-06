CM Naveen Patnaik okays Rs 29.36 cr for flood shelters

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 29.36 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the second phase, construction of 55 cyclone and flood shelters in Odisha at a cost of Rs 98 crore from the CMRF.

He had sanctioned Rs 29.36 crore in April this year for the first phase. The shelters are being built by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority and significant progress has been made in the first phase.

The amount has been sanctioned by the CM to expedite the work. He has directed officials to complete the work as soon as possible.