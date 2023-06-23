CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 2.49 cr for Bahanaga High School

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2.49 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for reconstruction of Bahanaga High School in Balasore district. Chief Minister’s Office sources said Bahanaga High School will be reconstructed under 5T initiative.

Naveen had ordered for the inclusion of the High School under 5T initiative to encourage the locals and the teachers of the school who had actively participated in rescue and relief work in the aftermath of the horrific train accident at Bahanaga Bazar station on June 2.

As per the Chief Minister’s direction, 5T Secretary V K Pandian had also held detailed discussions with the students, teachers, managing committee of the school, people’s representatives and the District Collector in this regard.

The 65-year-old school is barely 500 metres from the site of the deadly train accident. The school was quickly turned into a temporary morgue following the train accident that claimed the lives of 292 people and left over 1,100 injured.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 20 crore for Aahar centres being run in different parts of the State to provide subsidised meal to the people. The money sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will be contributed to the State-level committee formed for the management of the Aahar centres, official sources said.

Poor people who go to hospitals, bus stations and other crowded places in urban areas for urgent work can get wholesome and healthy food for just Rs 5 per meal.