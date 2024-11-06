  • Menu
CM orders probe into mango kernel deaths

CM orders probe into mango kernel deaths
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the death of two women allegedly after eating mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

At least two tribal women died and six others were hospitalised after consuming mango kernel gruel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block recently.

At least two tribal women died and six others were hospitalised after consuming mango kernel gruel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block recently.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed an RDC (Revenue Divisional Commissioner) level inquiry into mango kernel death issue in Kandhamal district,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Of the six women who fell ill after allegedly consuming gruel, two were shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack from another facility after their health condition worsened, officials said.

