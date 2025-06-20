Live
CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Delhi Yoga Anthem' on eve of IYD
New Delhi: On the eve of International Yoga Day (IYD), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a ‘Delhi Yoga Anthem’ to bring together the cultural heritage, spiritual consciousness, universal energy of Yoga and tourism of the capital.
“The ‘Delhi Yoga Anthem’ is an innovative effort to bring together the cultural heritage, spiritual consciousness, universal energy of Yoga and tourism of the capital. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India has not only given global recognition to Yoga but also made it the soul of India and the basis of cultural renaissance,” she said.
Announcing her plan to join IYD events on the Yamuna bank, CM Rekha said, “In keeping with the same spirit, on this International Yoga Day, the Delhi Government is organising a grand Yoga Mahotsav at 11 prestigious sites in the capital. This is not just a health programme but a celebration of the wonderful amalgamation of Delhi's historical identity, Indian Yoga tradition and civic participation,” she said.
“For the first time, the government is organising large-scale Yoga Day events at major venues across Delhi. Around 20,000 participants are expected to take part in these government programmes, with involvement from all departments, officials, ministers, MLAs, everyone will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations,“ she said, confirming that she herself will perform Yoga at the Soniya Vihar Water Sports Club.
"I believe that Delhi wants to set new milestones in every sector and move forward, and in that, Yoga will play a very important role. As India rises on the global stage, we too must come together and connect Delhi with this national celebration, ensuring maximum public participation...The glorious, historic Delhi, which we once had, I want to restore it to that stature," said CM Gupta.
Taking to X, the Chief Minister urged people to take part in Yoga Day celebrations in large numbers.
“Come, let us all participate in this great festival tomorrow on June 21, and make the dream of 'New India – New Delhi' come true as a strong, healthy and harmonious capital,” she said.