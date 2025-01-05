CM travels in Deputy’s Nano

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday went for a joyride as he travelled in his deputy’s car while his motorcade followed them.

The Chief Minister broke the protocol as he was returning from Krushi Odisha Conclave 2025, which is being held at Baramunda Ground here. A vid-eo of Majhi, travelling in the Tata Nano car with his hands folded, went viral on social media.

The small car was being driven by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo while Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and the CM’s Personal Security Officer were sitting in the back seat.

Singh Deo had gone to the venue driving the car himself.