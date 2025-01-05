Live
- Three killed as Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar
- Two engines of crashed Jeju Air jet moved to hangar for investigation
- CM Stalin announces $1 million prize for deciphering Indus Valley civilisation
- NGT issues notice to Delhi govt on plea alleging land for afforestation under illegal encroachment
- Two Arrested in CMR College Case for Misconduct in Girls' Hostel
- 4-lane Banihal bypass ready: Nitin Gadkari on J&K's critical infrastructure development
- Heavy snow blankets South Korea's wider Seoul, eastern region
- Centre to launch PLI scheme 1.1 for boosting steel manufacturing tomorrow
- PFI Pulwarisharif case: NIA arrests key accused at IGI airport
- Krithi Shetty and her million-dollar smile
CM travels in Deputy’s Nano
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday went for a joyride as he travelled in his deputy’s car while his motorcade followed them.
The Chief Minister broke the protocol as he was returning from Krushi Odisha Conclave 2025, which is being held at Baramunda Ground here. A vid-eo of Majhi, travelling in the Tata Nano car with his hands folded, went viral on social media.
The small car was being driven by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo while Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and the CM’s Personal Security Officer were sitting in the back seat.
Singh Deo had gone to the venue driving the car himself.
