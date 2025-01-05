  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

CM travels in Deputy’s Nano

CM travels in Deputy’s Nano
x
Highlights

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday went for a joyride as he travelled in his deputy’s car while his motorcade followed them.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday went for a joyride as he travelled in his deputy’s car while his motorcade followed them.

The Chief Minister broke the protocol as he was returning from Krushi Odisha Conclave 2025, which is being held at Baramunda Ground here. A vid-eo of Majhi, travelling in the Tata Nano car with his hands folded, went viral on social media.

The small car was being driven by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo while Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and the CM’s Personal Security Officer were sitting in the back seat.

Singh Deo had gone to the venue driving the car himself.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick