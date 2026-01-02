CM unveils 15-point agenda to boost reforms

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday unveiled a 15-point agenda aimed at improving administrative efficiency and accelerating governance reforms, setting the State’s agenda for the New Year. On the first day of the year, Majhi handed over the agenda to newly appointed Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The directives are aligned with Odisha Vision 2036, a roadmap that targets transforming the State into a USD 500-billion economy by 2036, coinciding with its centenary year besides positioning the State among India’s top-five developed economies through inclusive, mixed-model growth contributing to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Stressing the need for a strong and progressive Odisha, the Chief Minister directed the administration to focus on knowledge-driven industries and the services sector.

Instructions have been given to all district collectors to fast-track various processes for rapid industrialisation in the State, an official said, adding that Majhi has also asked authorities to fill all the vacant government posts in the next two years.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to identify corrupt, inefficient and irresponsible officers and employees under Article 311 of the Constitution and Odisha Services Rules and take strict action, including compulsory retirement, to ensure a transparent and efficient administration.

Majhi also stressed the need for regular review and evaluation of development projects to ensure effective implementation. He instructed the Nabakrishna Chaudhary Development Research Centre to strengthen its focus on research and evaluation and develop it as a centre of excellence.

The Chief Minister has directed that all government work, especially notices, notifications, and correspondence be done only in Odia language. Majhi also stressed on holding grievances hearing sessions at different levels and resolve people’s grievances.

The directive also stated that officials must conduct field visits, with reports affecting performance evaluations. The directive is viewed as a significant administrative overhaul to energise the government.