CM Yogi worships Bade Hanuman
Mahakumbh Nagar : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj to express his gratitude for the success of Maha Kumbh.
The Mahant of the temple, along with Shrimath Baghambari Peethadheeshwar Pujya Balveer Giri Ji Maharaj, performed the worship ceremony for the Chief Minister and Yogi Adityanath conducted the Aarti of Bade Hanuman.
During the visit, the Chief Minister was presented with an Ang Vastra and a picture of Bade Hanuman.
Balveer Giri Maharaj congratulated him on the success of the historic and grand event of the Maha Kumbh. Suraj Pandey Maharaj, the temple priest, stated that the saint community offered their blessings to CM Yogi Adityanath for the success of the Kumbh Mela.
The Chief Minister sought the blessings of Bade Hanuman, expressed his appreciation to the saints and priests, and thanked everyone involved for making the Maha Kumbh a divine and magnificent event.