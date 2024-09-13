CMFRI to be Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation

Kochi: The Department of Fisheries under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has designated the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) as a Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation.



The Mandapam Regional Centre of CMFRI in Mandapam, Tamil Nadu will serve as the hub for research, development, training and capacity building in seaweed cultivation.

The centre will promote sustainable seaweed farming practices and address key challenges in the area with an aim to enhance India’s role in the global seaweed industry.

Dr Grinson George, Director of CMFRI termed this development as a crucial step in unlocking the country’s potential in seaweed cultivation.

“The Centre will focus on several key areas including works on improving seaweed cultivation techniques and addressing challenges. Seaweed farming offers a bright prospect for economic growth, coastal livelihood and environmental conservation,” said George.

He pointed out that a seed bank will be established to maintain the genetic diversity of indigenous seaweed species and ensure a steady supply of high-quality seedlings.

“Environmental impact assessments will be conducted by the Centre to ensure sustainability. Training and capacity-building programmes will be offered to farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to take up seaweed cultivation and allied activities in the country,” said George.

The Centre of Excellence would also focus on international collaboration, engaging with global experts and institutions to facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity-building programmes.

Last year, CMFRI had come up with a nutraceutical product from select seaweeds to boost innate immunity related to post-COVID complications.

Named CadalminTM Immunalgin extract (CadalminTM IMe), the product has antiviral properties against the delta variant of COVID and is a synergistic combination of seaweed-based nutraceutical product, which is a 100 per cent natural blend of highly nutritious bioactive ingredients extracted with eco-friendly green technology.

Incidentally, CMFRI has identified 342 farming sites for the cultivation of seaweeds totalling over 24, 167 hectares with a production potential of 9.7 million tones (wet weight) per year.