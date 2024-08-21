Coaching student found dead in ‘suspicious’ condition in Kota

Kota: An 18-year-old coaching student was found dead allegedly . Tin a suspicious condition in the bathroom of his hostel room here, police said on Tuesday.

A police team reached the hostel room upon information from the hostel’s caretaker and collected evidence but did not proceed with registration of an FIR on the request of the teenagers’ parents, they said.

The parents also refused to conduct a postmortem, following which the body was handed over to them for last rites, they added. The deceased was identified as Kushagra Rastogi, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, who was staying with his mother in the hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area, where his body was found on Monday, police said.

In April this year, Rastogi was enrolled at coaching institute in Kota for admission to an engineering course and began living in the hostel, they said. On Monday morning, the teenager as usual went to the bathroom to freshen up after he woke up, DSP of the area, Rajesh Taylor, said citing the deceased’s mother.

When the boy did not come out even after 15-20 minutes, the woman knocked on the bathroom door and found it unbolted with her son lying unconscious on the floor inside, Taylor added.

Rastogi was rushed to a hospital, where doctors administered him CPR but on noticing no sign of revival, they declared him dead, Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar police station, Harinarayan Sharma said. The deceased’s parents refused a postmortem, so the body was handed over to them without lodging any case in the matter, Sharma said.