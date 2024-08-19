Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai

New Delhi/Chennai: Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal died at a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, officials said. He had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects to Pal. Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials said.