Coimbatore, Salem new hotspots in TN, Covid cases touch 6,352

Apart from Chennai, there are five districts, with three in its immediate neighbourhood and two in the far western parts, which are the top ones having maximum cases on a daily basis as far as corona pandemic is concerned. Chennai reported 1,285 cases with Coimbatore following it with 491 and Salem having 432 cases. The death toll dipped to 87 from the 100+ which the State was recording for the past few weeks.

4,15,590 cases have rocked the State over the past five months and more. 3,55,727 have reportedly been cured of the disease while 7,137 have succumbed to it.

The State government has already initiated discussions with district level authorities apart from the medical professionals on the road map ahead for the ensuing month. A whole host of issues ranging from the future of e-passes, re- introduction of public transport etc were taken up by the Chief Minister in a video meet.

The State has conducted 45 lakh Covid -19 tests on its people, said the Chief Minister. ' 75,000 cases are being tested every day and the medical supplies as recommended by ICMR is available in ample measure' he added. He informed that the fatality rate is the lowest in the country in Tamil Nadu and the recovery rate too is at a healthy 85.45 per cent.