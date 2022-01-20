Col. Vijay Rawat, brother of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat, joins BJP

New Delhi, Jan. 19: Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party in Uttarakhand, announced the joining of Col. (retd.) Vijay Rawat, younger brother of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday. Col. Rawat joined the party, here in New Delhi, in the presence of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

While offering his vote of thanks, Colonel Vijay Rawat said, "My father was with BJP after his retirement, now I've received this opportunity to be a part of BJP. And why I have decided this, is because our Prime Minister's vision and thought process is futuristic. People cannot even imagine how dynamic his (P.M Modi) thinking is."

Col. Rawat also stated that the Prime Minister's efforts and policies have been built to move the country forward. He also thanked Uttarakhand Chief Minister and said that he was impressed with Dhami's leadership in the state. There were speculations of Col. Vijay Rawat joining the party after he met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"His plans and intentions (for Uttarakhand) are far-fetched efforts which cannot be achieved today or tomorrow. But if one aspires for development, then these futuristic ideas are required. BJP's ideas and way of work is cherished by many. And keeping in mind that a party that works for the development of the country, whether it is for security, economic packages, for any segment, this party has contributed immensely," he added.

Late CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat. Welcoming Vijay Rawat into the party, Dhami said that Col. Vijay will carry forward his late brother's vision in the state. Dhami also said The BJP is inspired by nationalist ideology and has always worked towards the welfare of security personnel. Col. Rawat's son is the third generation in the Indian army. Dhami said that Col. Vijay's addition will boost BJP's strength.