Cold wave grips Rajasthan

Visibility less than 30 metres amid dense fog

Jaipur : As dense fog engulfed the state of Rajasthan, visibility in different cities has gone down to less than 30 metres.

Cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Churu, Sriganganagar, Barmer, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bha-ratpur, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar witnessed heavy fog and mercury took a dip bringing in a spell of severe cold wave. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for fog and cold wave in 12 districts on Monday.

The minimum temperature was recorded in Sirohi in eastern Rajasthan at 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celcius was recorded in Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan.

The minimum temperature in many cities was recorded between 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Ajmer recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara had 6 degrees, Alwar 9.5, Jaipur recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius, Pilani 8.0, Sikar 6.8, Chittaurgarh 5.3, Dungarpur 9.

Intermittent rains and hailstorms have further intensified the cold wave in Rajasthan. The minimum night temperature in many cities including Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, and Ajmer fell by 6 degrees Celsius, bringing in severe cold on Monday morning.

Weather experts have predicted a cold wave in Rajasthan for the next 3-4 days. Also, there is a possibility of a further drop in the minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi. The maximum temperature in Barmer was 24.8 degrees Celsius, 24 in Jalore, 23 in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, 22.6 in Chittorgarh, 21.8 in Dungarpur, 17.9 in Jaipur, 19.3 in Ajmer, 17.2 in Alwar, 20.7 in Udaipur and 20.3 degree Celsius in Kota.

