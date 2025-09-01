Collector urges people to stay fit

Dhenkanal: The district administration conducted various sports activities on National Sports Day commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand at Dhenkanal stadium. After paying tributes to Dhyan Chand, District Collector Ashish Iswar Patil urged the people to stay fit and prevent lifestyle disease by spending an hour daily in physical activity.

“We should respect all the players of different sports who bring honour to their country through significant achievements,” he said.

Later, the administration organised hockey and football matches at various places. Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra and district level officers motivated the players.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) students took out an awareness rally on National Sports Day from the campus to the stadium. The IIMC organised sports events, digital poster making competition, reel making competition on Fit India Movement and music chair competition. Earlier, the National Sports Day pledge was administered by IIMC Regional Director Anand Pradhan.